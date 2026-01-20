CG TET Admit Card 2026 released at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in, download link here

Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal has released CG TET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of CG VYAPAM at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

The CG TET exam will be held on February 1, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.45 pm.

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

CG TET Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of CG VYAPAM at vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in.

2. Click on admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get CG TET Admit Card 2026 link.

4. Click on the link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, every appearing candidate will have to reach the exam centre at least two hours before the exam commenced. The candidates can enter the exam centre after frisking. No one will be allowed to enter the examination centre after the time mentioned on the admit card.

If any candidate faces any difficulty regarding the examination centre, they can contact on telephone number 0771-2972780 and mobile number 8269801982 between 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CG VYAPAM.