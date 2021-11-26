CG Vyapam admit cards for mandi inspector & SI exam 2021: Link for hall ticket

CG Vyapam admit cards for mandi inspector & SI exam 2021: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) on Friday issued a notice urging candidates to download the admit cards for exam to recruitment mandi inspector and sub-inspector. The written examination for these posts is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021 from 10am to 1.15pm.

The board has advised the candidates to download admit cards by 5pm on November 27. It has also said that the board will not take any responsibility of candidates who are unable to download the hall tickets at the last moment ie after 5pm on November 27.

Candidates, who have to appear for this recruitment exam, can download their admit card from the official website of CGPEB on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Direct link to download CG Vyapam admit card 2021

How to download CG Vyapam admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of CGPEB on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/node.html.

Click on ‘Admit Card’ tab.

Click on any server link of mandi inspector and sub-inspector admit card direct recruitment-2021.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.