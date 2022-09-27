Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC Peon exam answer keys 2022 released, here's link & how to raise objections

CGPSC Peon exam answer keys 2022 released, here's link & how to raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Sep 27, 2022 07:38 PM IST

CGPSC Peon exam answer keys 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued the model answer key of exam for the post of Peon.

CGPSC Peon exam answer keys 2022: Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the model answer key till October 3, 2022.(psc.cg.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

CGPSC Peon exam answer keys 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued the model answer key of exam for the post of Peon. Interested candidates can now download the answer keys and raise objections at the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the model answer key till October 3, 2022.

CGPSC conducted the Peon exam 2022 on September 25, 2022.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 vacancies for the post of Peon.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks scored in the examination.

Here’s how to download the model answer key for Peon exam

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the link for peon exam model answer key

Check answer key

How to raise objections

Click on the file online objection link

Key in your email ID and password

Login and file objection

Submit and save for future purposes

Here is the direct link to the answer key. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
