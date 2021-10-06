Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here
competitive exams

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule. The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2021 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. 

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm for Paper I- General Studies and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for Paper 2 Engineering. The State Service Exam will be conducted in districts- Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg- Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur. 

Direct link to check exam notice here 

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021: How to download 

To download the exam notice candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Click on CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule link available on the home page.
  • A PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam schedule and download the file.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 83 posts in the organization. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of CGPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgpsc recruitment cgpsc exam schedule + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out