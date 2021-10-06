CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule. The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2021 in the state. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm for Paper I- General Studies and second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for Paper 2 Engineering. The State Service Exam will be conducted in districts- Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg- Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur.

This recruitment drive will fill up 83 posts in the organization. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of CGPSC.