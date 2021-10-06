Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here
competitive exams

CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here

CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here(Hindustan Times)
CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule released, check details here(Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:42 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the examination schedule for State Engineering Service Exam-2021.

Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in. The State Engineering Service Exam-2021 will be held on Friday, November 26.

The examination will be held in two shifts in which Paper 1 General Studied will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 Engineering Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies.

Here is the direct link to check the CGPSC State Engineering Service exam schedule

CGPSC State Engineering service exam: How to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website of CGPSC at www.psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “EXAM SCHEDULE- STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAM-2021 (05-10-2021)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the exam schedule

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cgpsc recruitment cgpsc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out