CISF ASI, Constable admit card 2023 released on cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, link here

CISF Admit Card 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released admit cards for the recruitment examination of ASI Steno and HC Min, Constable/Tradesmen, Constable (Driver and DCPO). Candidates can download admit cards for the computer based examination from the website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF admit card 2023 released for ASI, Constable link here (cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, screenshot of login page)

The examination for ASI Steno and HC Min will take place on October 30 and 31 while for Constable Tradesmen and Constable (Driver and DCPO) posts, the test is scheduled for October 31.

To download admit cards, candidates have to use their roll number and date of birth. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

CISF admit card 2023 direct link

Steps to download CISF ASI, Constable admit card 2023

Go to the recruitment portal of CISF: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. Download and check the notice. After that, click on the login button given on the home page of the website. Under the current openings section, links to download post-wise admit cards are marked in red, green and blue colours. Open the link for the post you have applied for. Enter your roll number, date of birth and the security pin displayed. Login and download your admit card. Take a printout for the exam day.

CISF said that copies of admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates have been asked to carefully read the instructions given on admit cards and abide by the same.

