CISF Constable Answer Key 2021 released, here’s how to download

Central Industrial Security Force has released CISF Constable Answer Key 2021. The written exam answer key has been released for the post of Constable/Tradesman 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through the official site of CISF on cisfrectt.in.

The written examination was conducted on March 21, 2021, for a total of 19196 candidates. The exam was held in 37 schools or colleges in various zones. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download answer key

CISF Constable Answer Key 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of CISF on cisfrectt.in.

• Click on CISF Constable Answer Key 2021 link available under ‘Instructions to Candidates’ link.

• Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the answer key and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CISF Tradesman Answer Key 2019 contains the answers from Series A, B, C, and D. The selection process comprises of PET/PST, Documentation, and Trade Test followed by a written exam and detailed medical exam.

Candidates who will qualify for the recruitment exam will get a Level 3 per month salary, Rs. 21700 to 69100. This recruitment drive will fill up 914 posts in the organization. The recruitment process was started on September 23 and ended on October 22, 2019.