CLAT 2021: Last date to update test center is July 4

  • The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has decided to increase the number of CLAT Test Centers for CLAT-2021. The last date to update test center preference is July 4
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 04:36 PM IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has increased the number of CLAT Test Centers for CLAT-2021. This decision has been taken in view of the present Covid-19 situation in the country.

The final list of test centers is released by the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Candidates can update their test center preference for CLAT 2021 till July 4. The CLAT 2021 examination will be conducted on July 23.

The last date to fill online application form for CLAT 2021 was June 15.

Here is the direct link to check the test centers https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2021/notifications/test-center-update-2021-06-30.pdf

Steps to update your Test center for CLAT 2021

Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLU

On the homepage click on the tab ‘click here’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Log in to your CLAT account

Click the ‘Edit Application button

Go to the preference tab

Update the three test center preferences as required

Click the Next (>) button. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click Save

Form button

