CLAT 2022: How to prepare and secure higher score

CLAT 2022: The Common Law Admission Test is one of the most competitive exams with 55,000 students vying for 3,000 seats in 22 National Law Universities. Considering the various board exam schedules, CLAT 2022 is now rescheduled to 19th June from the earlier date of 8th May 2022, giving an additional 40 days to the students aspiring to get into the National Law Universities through CLAT.

CLAT which is a test of reasoning and reading skills, entails meticulous preparation and strategy to crack the exam. A well formulated plan and execution of the same is key to success. With around 80 days left wherein most of the students would also be taking their board exams, a proper balance between the two is must. Now is the time for consolidation. Having started the prep earlier, most students would be worried about how to maximize their score thereby increasing their chances of selection through a better rank.

As one moves closer to the exam, the last moment prep becomes a concern. Where should be the focus, how to work on different subjects, how much time to devote for each section while maintaining a balancing act between the board’s curriculum and CLAT prep. Here are some tips which will help every candidate prepare better in the final lap before the exam and to maximize their scores.

Build on Concepts: CLAT is a test of comprehension and reasoning. Read newspapers regularly and solve passages to build on your comprehension skills and reading speed. Revise your fundamentals and look out for any missing part. Ensure you have covered all the concepts.

Focus on events: With current affairs now focused on significant events, it is important to read about the same and do your own research around the information. Pick up the important topics and revise them. Do your own research to look for any historical connects of the event.

Take Mocks: Mocks are one of the best tools to learn about your strength and weaknesses. Keep writing the same. This will not only help you with the continuity but also help to take corrective measures if required. Look for mistakes and ensure you don’t repeat the same next time. Plan your next Mock.

Analyze the time spent on each section and each question. Look out for what’s affecting your accuracy? Is it conceptual clarity or silly mistakes?

How to improve scores?

Given the time constraint, it would be difficult to attempt all 150 questions. However, one can look for maximum possible marks to get a better rank. To improve score, one can either increase the number of attempts or reduce the number of mistakes. The first one has its own limitations.

Increase attempts: Stop wasting time on questions which one is not able to solve. By saving just three second per question, one can attempts six extra questions in 120 min. Don’t take break between the questions.

Reduce mistakes: Be alert and concentrate on the question. Stop thinking about the previous question that one has left unattended/attended. Every four reduction of mistakes will add 5 marks to the total.

Smart and meticulous plan for next 80 days along with practice on exam taking strategy will be the key to be at a top NLU.

(Author Gautam Puri is Vice Chairman and MD Career Launcher. Views expressed here are personal.)