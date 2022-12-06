Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2023 admit card released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to download

CLAT 2023 admit card released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to download

competitive exams
Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:24 PM IST

CLAT 2023 admit card released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 admit card released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in,
CLAT 2023 admit card released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in,
ByHT Education Desk

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: Consortium of National Law Universities has released Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023 admit cards. Candidates registered for the NLU entrance test can download their hall tickets from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses will be conducted in a single shift on December 6, from 2 pm to 4 pm at exam centres across the country.

CLAT 2023 admit card direct link

Candidates can download CLAT admit cards by following these steps:

Steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Go to the website of Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Open the CLAT 2023 section.

Find and open the admit card download link.

Enter the asked information and submit.

Download the admit card and take printout for the exam day.

The provisional answer key of CLAT 2023 will be released on December 18 and the final answer key will release on December 24. CLAT 2023 rank list will be published in the last week of December.

CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country, except for NLU Delhi, which has its own entrance exam – AILET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clat admit card.
clat admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out