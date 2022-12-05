CLAT 2023 admit card tomorrow on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Consortium of National Law Universities will issue CLAT 2023 Admit Card tomorrow, December 6, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download it from consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The entrance test is scheduled for December 6 from 2 pm to 4 pm. This is the first time CLAT is being held twice in a year. Earlier this week, the NLU Consortium conduced CLAT 2022.

How to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Go to the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Now go to the CLAT 2023 section.

Find and click on the admit card link.

Enter the asked information and submit.

Download the admit card and take printout for the exam day.

The provisional answer key of CLAT 2023 will release on December 18 and the final answer key will release on December 24.

CLAT 2023 rank list will be published in last week of December.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country, except for NLU Delhi. NLU Delhi has its own entrance exam – AILET.