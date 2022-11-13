Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2023: Registration process end today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, get link

CLAT 2023: Registration process end today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Nov 13, 2022 11:53 AM IST

CLAT 2023 registration process ends today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of National Law Universities will down the application process for CLAT UG & PG 2023 on November 12. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the Common Law Admission Test on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18.

Here's direct link to apply

CLAT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the CLAT 2023 tab.

Register and generate password.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Upload document pay the fee and submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

