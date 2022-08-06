CLAT 2023: Registration to begin on August 8, here’s how to apply

Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the registration process for CLAT 2023 on August 8, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Common Law Admission Test can apply online through the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

CLAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on login or register link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Consortium has also reduced the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs.20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates. For related details candidates can check the official site of CNLU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON