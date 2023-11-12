close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2024 correction window closes today, admit cards awaited

CLAT 2024 correction window closes today, admit cards awaited

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2023 02:30 PM IST

CLAT 2024: Candidates can also change exam centre preferences during this window.

The Consortium of NLUs will close the window for editing application forms for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024 today, November 12. Candidates who need to make changes to the information filled in their applications can do it by logging in to the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After this, the consortium is expected to release admit cards for the examination.

CLAT 2024 correction window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CLAT 2024 correction window closes today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can also change exam centre preferences during this window.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The entrance exam is scheduled for December 3, 2023. These are the steps to download the admit card when it is released:

Steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website of Consortium of the NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 admit card download link available on the home page.

Enter the required details submit.

Your admit card will be displayed. Check and download it.

After downloading the CLAT admit card, check and ensure that personal information like name, photo, signature, etc. have been printed correctly. The admit card will mention shift timing, reporting time and other instructions for the exam day.

The extended application window for the exam closed on November 10. There is no official confirmation yet on the admit card release date and time.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam held for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country. The test will take place in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out