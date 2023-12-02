close_game
CLAT 2024 exam tomorrow, check exam instructions

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2023 07:50 PM IST

List of important documents and items not allowed inside the exam centre for CLAT 2024.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test 2024 (CLAT 2024) on December 3, 2023. The CLAT 2024 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The CLAT 2024 hall tickets are available on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Reporting timing:

Candidates are permitted to enter the test Centre premises from 1:00 P.M. onwards and shall be seated at their respective seats in the Hall/Classroom by 01:30 P.M. Once the candidate enters the Hall/Classroom, he/she shall not be permitted to leave the Hall/Classroom before 4:00 P.M. Candidates shall not be allowed to enter the test Hall/classroom after 2:15 P.M. M. For PwD/SAP candidates, the duration of examination is 2 hours 40 minutes – till 4.40 Pm.

List of important documents:

Candidate’s admit card

Government ID

PwD/ SAP candidates shall carry their original Disability Certificate to the Test Centre.

List of items that are not allowed inside the exam centre:

Black or Blue Ball Point Pens

Transparent water bottle

An Analogue Watch

Candidates' Government ID Proof.

For more details candidates can visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

