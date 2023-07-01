CLAT 2024 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, apply till Nov 3

The Consortium of National Law Universities has begun the registrations for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) exam. The deadline for submission of the application form is November 3. Interested candidates can apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2024 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Examination will be conducted on December 3 from 2 PM to 4 PM. The application fee is ₹4,000 for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates. For SC/ST/BPL category candidates, the application fee is ₹Rs3,500.

Direct link here

CLAT 2024: Know how to register

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2024

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Take the printout for future reference.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.