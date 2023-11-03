close_game
CLAT 2024 registration ends today, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 registration ends today, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 03, 2023 11:01 AM IST

CLAT 2024 registration will end today, November 3, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

Consortium of NLUs will close the registration process for CLAT 2024 on November 3, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Common Law Admission Test can do it through the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 registration ends today, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The registration process was started on July 1, 2023. All interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2024 

CLAT 2024 registration: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for General/OBC/PWD/NRI candidates is 4000/- and the application fee for SC/ST/BPL category candidates is 3500/-. The candidates themselves will have to bear the bank transaction charges for remitting the fee online. The actual bank transaction charges will be displayed in the payment gateway page after candidates choose the mode of payment.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities
in India. The examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

