CLAT counselling 2024 3rd allotment list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT 2024 third provisional allocation list today, January 22. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2024 examination can download the seat allotment list through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2024 third provisional allocation list released

Candidates who receive a seat on the third allotment list for CLAT 2024 will have the choice to "freeze," "float," or "exit." Students opting for the "freeze" or "float" option must pay a non-refundable ₹20,000 application fee.

Confirmation fee payment to the consortium for freeze and float options and NLU admission for the Second Allotment List will be made from January 22 to January 25.

Direct link to check the CLAT 2024 seat allotment list

CLAT 2024 counselling: How to check the 3rd allotment list

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the allotment list:

Visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the "3rd Provisional Allotment List."

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Next, click on the collages.

Check the allotment list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.