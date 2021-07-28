CLAT Result 2021 to release today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s how to check

The Consortium of National Law Universities, CNLU will release CLAT Result 2021 on July 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Common Law Admission Test can check their result on the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The written examination was conducted by the Consortium on June 23, 2021.

The final answer key was scheduled to release on July 27, which has not been released yet. Candidates, who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021), can check the final answer key and their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in after it is released. To check the result, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

CLAT Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

• Click on CLAT Result 2021 link will be available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling registration process for CLAT 2021 will commence from July 29 and will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will be asked to pay ₹50,000 to block their seats in that particular NLU.