The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the online registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CMAT 2021 online at cmat.nta.nic. The last date for paying the registration fee is January 31, 2021.

The agency will conduct the CMAT examination on February 22 and 27, 2021. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 to 6 pm.

NTA conducts the CMAT entrance examination for admission to various management programmes in the country.

