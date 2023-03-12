Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CMAT 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at cmat.nta.nic.in, get link here

CMAT 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at cmat.nta.nic.in, get link here

Published on Mar 12, 2023 01:50 PM IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registrations process for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 on March 13.

ByHT Education Desk

The online registrations for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 will end tomorrow, March 13. Candidates can submit the application form at cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can make changes to their applications from March 14 to March 16.

Direct link to apply

Eligibility criteria: Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of their Bachelor’s Degree, whose result will be declared before the commencement of admission for the academic year 2023-24, can also apply for CMAT-2023.

CMAT 2023: Know how to regsiter

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Application for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2023”

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in

