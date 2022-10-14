COMEDK UGCET 2022 round 2 counselling schedule released at comedk.org

Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the round 2 counselling schedule for Engineering programme. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website at comedk.org.

As per the official schedule the COMDEK UGCET 2022 round 2 counselling will commence from October 16 for HKR category. The results of the COMEDK 2022 round 2 seat allocation for the HKR categories will be releasedon October 18 and October 22, respectively. The provisional allotment result for GM seats will be released on October 22.

The COMDEK round 1 allotment result was announced on October 8.

Round 2 Phase 1 Schedule (HKR Category Only) Provision to change/edit preferences in choice filling form Publication of allotment result October 18 at 2 pm Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online for (HKR category only) candidates of Round 2 Phase 1 October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 19, 2022 till 5 PM Reporting to allotted Colleges October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 25, 2022 till 5 PM Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 1 ( HKR category Only) October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 26, 2022 till 5 PM Round 2 Phase 2 Schedule (GM Category ) Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling form October 20, 2022 at 3 PM to October 21, 2022 till 5 PM Publication of allotment result October 22, 2022 at 5 PM Decision Making and Fee payment for General Merit (GM)candidates of Round 2 Phase 2(GM seats) October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 24, 2022 till 5 PM Reporting to allotted Colleges October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 25, 2022 till 5 PM Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 2 October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 26, 2022 till 5 PM

