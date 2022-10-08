Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result out at comedk.org, get link

COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result out at comedk.org, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:08 PM IST

COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result is available on the official website at www.comedk.org.

ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round 1 allotment result on October 8 at 4 pm COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment result is available on the official website at www.comedk.org. The COMDEK UGET 2022 rank card was released on October 7.

The round 1 for decision making and fee payment will begin on October 8 at 4 pm till October 11. Candidates have to report at allotted college till October 12.

Direct link here

COMEDK UGET 2022: How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, look for the result link.

Key in your credentials and log in.

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference .

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
