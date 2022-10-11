CPGET 2022 Counselling registration date extended till October 15

Omania University, Hyderabad has extended the 1st phase of online counselling registration till October 15. Qualified candidates can register themselves at the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com.

Candidates can exercise web option from October 19 to 21. Candidates can edit web option by October 22. The first provisional allotment of candidates will be released on October 26. Candidates have to report at respective college by October 26.

CPGET 2022 counselling: How to register

Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Certificate Verification’ link.

Key in the subject name, hall ticket number, rank and date of birth.

Now, select the options as per your preferences.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com for updates.

