CPGET 2023 Counselling phase 1 registration begins at cpget.ouadmissions.com

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 05, 2023 06:54 PM IST

CPGET 2023 online admissions registration begins today, candidates can register at cpget.tsche.ac.in. Last date is September 15.

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 has begun the first phase of online admissions registrations for qualified candidates, today, September 5, 2023. Candidates can register through the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in. The last date of registration is September 15. The second phase of registration will commence on October 1.

CPGET 2023 counselling schedule 2023

Registration of CPGET 2023 qualified candidates for online verification of certificateSeptember 5 to September 15
Verification details available to the candidates for correction if any through Email supportSeptember 19
Exercise web option by candidatesSeptember 20 to September 22
Window opened for editing of options by the candidatesSeptember 23
Display of first provisional allotment of candidatesSeptember 26
Reporting to the respective colleges by candidates on or beforeSeptember 29

CPGET Counselling 2023: How to register

Visit the official website of CPGET, cpget.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, CPGET phase 1 admission registration 2023.

Key in your login details and upload your personal details

Pay the admission fees and click on submit

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

