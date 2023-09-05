CPGET 2023 Counselling phase 1 registration begins at cpget.ouadmissions.com
CPGET 2023 online admissions registration begins today, candidates can register at cpget.tsche.ac.in. Last date is September 15.
The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 has begun the first phase of online admissions registrations for qualified candidates, today, September 5, 2023. Candidates can register through the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in. The last date of registration is September 15. The second phase of registration will commence on October 1.
CPGET 2023 counselling schedule 2023
|Registration of CPGET 2023 qualified candidates for online verification of certificate
|September 5 to September 15
|Verification details available to the candidates for correction if any through Email support
|September 19
|Exercise web option by candidates
|September 20 to September 22
|Window opened for editing of options by the candidates
|September 23
|Display of first provisional allotment of candidates
|September 26
|Reporting to the respective colleges by candidates on or before
|September 29
CPGET Counselling 2023: How to register
Visit the official website of CPGET, cpget.tsche.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, CPGET phase 1 admission registration 2023.
Key in your login details and upload your personal details
Pay the admission fees and click on submit
Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.
