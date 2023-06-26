Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSAB NEUT 2023 registration begins at csab.nic.in, know how to apply

CSAB NEUT 2023 registration begins at csab.nic.in, know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Candidates can apply for CSAB NEUT 2023 on the official website at csab.nic.in till July 3.

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the counselling registration process for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). Candidates can register for CSAB NEUT Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy at csab.nic.in.

CSAB NEUT 2023 registration begins at csab.nic.in
CSAB NEUT 2023 registration begins at csab.nic.in

The deadline for registration and uploading of documents Engineering, Architecture & Pharmacy is July 3. Candidates will be able to fill choices from June 27 to July 12. The first seat allotment results will be announced on July 18.

Direct link

CSAB NEUT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “CSAB NEUT”

Next, click on the registration tab

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Click on the “Submit” button

Download and take print of the application for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed CSAB NEUT 2023 schedule here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling
counselling
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out