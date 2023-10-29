News / Education / Competitive Exams / CSEET admit card 2023 for November exam out on icsi.edu, link to download it

CSEET admit card 2023 for November exam out on icsi.edu, link to download it

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 29, 2023 10:57 AM IST

CSEET November Admit Card 2023: Candidates who have applied for the exam can now go to icsi.edu and download it.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 which is scheduled to be held in November. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now go to icsi.edu and download it. The direct link has been provided below.

CSEET November admit card 2023 out on icsi.edu, direct link(ICSI website)
The entrance test for admission to the Company Secretary course of ICSI will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Candidates can download their admit cards using this link:

ICSI CSEET November 2023 admit card

Application number (registration number/unique ID) and date of birth are required to download the document.

The institute has also asked candidates to download instructions for the exam day which have been uploaded with admit cards.

“For best results, please use Google Chrome or Internet Explorer 8.0 & above for viewing and printing of the Admit Card,” ICSI said.

How to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2023

  1. Go to icsi.edu.
  2. Open the link to view the admit card notification.
  3. Open the admit card download notification.
  4. Enter your credentials to login.
  5. Download the admit card and and take printout of all pages.

