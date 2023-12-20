CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the CSIR UGC NET city slip 2023 from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023. NTA has released the exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2023

The life science examination will be conducted on December 26 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences and Physical Sciences examination will be conducted on December 27 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Mathematical Sciences examination will be held on December 28 from 9 am to 12 noon.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip: How to download

Candidates have to follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination candidates can contact NTA Helpdesk at 011- 40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in