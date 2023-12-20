close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the CSIR UGC NET city slip 2023 from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023.

NTA has released the exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2023
NTA has released the exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET 2023

The life science examination will be conducted on December 26 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences and Physical Sciences examination will be conducted on December 27 in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The Mathematical Sciences examination will be held on December 28 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to download CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city slip: How to download

Candidates have to follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination candidates can contact NTA Helpdesk at 011- 40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out