CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, get link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 for Dec 2022 & June 2023. Candidates check the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 final answer keys through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 provisional answer key was released on June 14 and candidates had till June 16 to challenge the provisional answer keys.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023 examination was conducted from June 6 to June 8.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website- at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Post challenge Answer Key – Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023'

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference