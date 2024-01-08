CSIR UGC NET answer key objection window closes today; result likely next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to end the objection facility of the CSIR UGC NET examination today, January 8. The provisional answer key of the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or CSIR UGC Joint NET examination was issued on January 6, and objections were invited from candidates on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. Candidates can send their feedback till 11:50 pm today on csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET answer key objection window closes today(Shutterstock)

NTA conducted the CSIR-UGC NET December exam on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023. The exam was held for a total of 2,19,146 candidates at 356 examination centers located in 176 cities across the country. It was a Computer Based Test (CBT).

After the objection window is closed, the NTA will review candidates' feedback and if found valid, the answer will be modified in the final answer key. The final answer key will be used for preparing results.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of Subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” the NTA said.

For further details, candidates can check the official website of the NTA.