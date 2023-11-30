close_game
CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023: Registration process ends today at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 12:46 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 application window is to close today at NTA.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2023 online application window will close today, November 30, at the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can apply till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The correction window will be available from December 2, 2023, until December 4, 2023.

The dates of the computer-based exam have been scheduled for December 26, 27, and 28, 2023. The duration of the examination will be three hours.

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 application fee: The application fee for General category applicants is 1100, while General-EWS/OBC(NCL) applicants must pay 550. Candidates from the SC/ST/third gender category will be required to pay a fee of 275. Candidates in the PwD category do not need to pay any fees.

Direct link to apply

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET Registration open (Click Here)”

Register and proceed with the application process

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference

