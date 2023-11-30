CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023: Registration process ends today at csirnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The CSIR UGC NET December 2023 online application window will close today, November 30, at the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can apply till 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023: Registration process ends today at csirnet.nta.ac.in

The correction window will be available from December 2, 2023, until December 4, 2023.

The dates of the computer-based exam have been scheduled for December 26, 27, and 28, 2023. The duration of the examination will be three hours.

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023 application fee: The application fee for General category applicants is ₹1100, while General-EWS/OBC(NCL) applicants must pay ₹550. Candidates from the SC/ST/third gender category will be required to pay a fee of ₹275. Candidates in the PwD category do not need to pay any fees.

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Joint CSIR-UGC NET Registration open (Click Here)”

Register and proceed with the application process

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference