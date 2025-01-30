CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam schedule out at csirnet.nta.ac.in, check timetable here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam schedule. Candidates who want to appear for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam schedule out, check timetable here

The examination will be held on February 28, March 1, 2, 2025. The CSIR UGC NET examination will be held in two shifts- first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences subjects will be held on February 28, Life Sciences subject will be held on March 1 and Physical Science will be held on March 2, 2025. The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

The Paper will be in bilingual i.e. Hindi and English. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam schedule: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the exam schedule.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam schedule link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the city intimation slip and admit cards is respect of the exam will be displayed on the NTA website seperately. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.