NEET UG 2025: Here are essential points that all aspirants must know beforehand

The National Testing Agency, NTA, will open the application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 in due course of time. Medical aspirants who wish to apply for the NEET UG 2025 will be able to do on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in once registrations open. NEET UG 2025: Know the essential points before applying for the medical entrance exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

APAAR ID not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations

Notably, the NTA had recently issued a notice wherein it clarified that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations and that candidates could continue to register for the exam using other available means.

Also read: NEET case: Patna court issues arrest warrant against Mukhiya, mastermind of question paper leak cases

The notice reads, “Please refer to the Public Notice dated 14 January 2025, wherein candidates were encouraged to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID. APAAR ID (previously called the Academic Bank of Credits or ABC ID) is designed to digitally store a student's academic credits and ensure a comprehensive record of their academic journey.”

“It is clarified that APAAR ID is not mandatory for NEET UG 2025 registrations. Aspirants can continue to register for the exam using other available means details of which shall be available in the information bulletin soon,” it added.

Know about question patten

The NTA said that the question paper pattern and examination duration of NEET UG 2025 will be like the pre-COVID format, where there will not be any Section B anymore.

Also read: As NEET-UG goes back to pre-COVID pattern, here are the 2 changes candidates should know

“There will be a total of 180 compulsory questions (45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry and 90 in Biology) which will be attempted by the candidates in 180 minutes thereby removing any optional questions and extra time introduced due to COVID,” the agency informed.

NEET UG 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for NEET UG 2025 when the link is active

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG 2025. Log in with your registered credentials. Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents. Play the online application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

They can also seek further clarification related to NEET UG 2025 by contacting 011-40759000 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.