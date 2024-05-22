CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 registration date extended, apply at csirnet.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June, 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024 registration date extended, official notice here

As per the official notice, the last date for online submission of application form has been extended till May 27, 2024. The last date for payment of the examination fee has been extended till May 27, 2924 upto 11.50 pm. The correction window will open on May 29 and will close on May 31, 2024.

CSIR UGC NET Exam June 2024: How to apply

All the candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Exam registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- for general category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender. An applicant can apply for payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI.

CSIR UGC NET examination will be conducted on June 25, 26 and 27, 2024. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges and R&D Establishment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.