CSIR-CECRI admissions 2023: Apply for B. Tech programme from July 18

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 16, 2023 05:53 PM IST

CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI) will start the application process for admission to the first-year B. Tech programme on July 18.

Based on a JEE(Main) 2023 All India Rank, students will be admitted to the first year of the B. Tech program at CSIR-CECRI for the academic year 2023–2024. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 8.

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.cecri.res.in.

“The Counselling for Admission for the Academic year 2023-24 will be conducted only through online mode. Only Eligible candidates will be allowed to appear for online counselling”, reads the official notification.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on August 11 and the online counselling for the shortlisted candidates will be held on August 16. The results will be announced on August 18.

Application fee: Candidates must pay the application fee of Rs. 500 for UR, EWS, and OBC(NCL) candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST candidates.

Notification here

