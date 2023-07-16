CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), will begin the application process for admission to the first-year B. Tech programme from July 18. The last date for the submission of the application form is August 8. Based on a JEE(Main) 2023 All India Rank, students will be admitted to the first year of the B. Tech program at CSIR-CECRI for the academic year 2023–2024. CSIR-CECRI admissions 2023: Apply for B. Tech programme from July 18

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.cecri.res.in.

“The Counselling for Admission for the Academic year 2023-24 will be conducted only through online mode. Only Eligible candidates will be allowed to appear for online counselling”, reads the official notification.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on August 11 and the online counselling for the shortlisted candidates will be held on August 16. The results will be announced on August 18.

Application fee: Candidates must pay the application fee of Rs. 500 for UR, EWS, and OBC(NCL) candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST candidates.

Notification here