Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR-UGC NET 2023 admit card out on csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

CSIR-UGC NET 2023 admit card out on csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 04, 2023 01:39 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023: Candidates who will appear for the exam can now go to csirnet.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards.

National Testing Agency has published admit cards for CSIR UGC joint NET (December 2022 and June 2023). Candidates who will appear for the exam can now go to csirnet.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards.

CSIR-UGC NET 2023 admit card out on csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CSIR-UGC NET 2023 admit card out on csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The agency has also published the exam schedule in the notice for admit cards. The exam will be held on June 6, 7 and 8.

On June 6, the exam will be held in two shifts for Life Science subject candidates.

On June 7, Chemical Sciences aspirants will write their paper in the morning shift and Mathematical Sciences candidates in the second shift.

On the last day of CSIR UGC NET, Physical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences candidates will take the exam in the morning shift.

CSIR UGC NET admit card link

“In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June, 2023, he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam,” reads the NTA notice.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
csir admit card.
csir admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out