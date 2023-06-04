CSIR-UGC NET 2023 admit card out on csirnet.nta.nic.in, link here

National Testing Agency has published admit cards for CSIR UGC joint NET (December 2022 and June 2023). Candidates who will appear for the exam can now go to csirnet.nta.nic.in and download their admit cards. CSIR-UGC NET 2023 admit card out on csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The agency has also published the exam schedule in the notice for admit cards. The exam will be held on June 6, 7 and 8.

On June 6, the exam will be held in two shifts for Life Science subject candidates.

On June 7, Chemical Sciences aspirants will write their paper in the morning shift and Mathematical Sciences candidates in the second shift.

On the last day of CSIR UGC NET, Physical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences candidates will take the exam in the morning shift.

CSIR UGC NET admit card link

“In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June, 2023, he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam,” reads the NTA notice.