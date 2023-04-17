CSIR-UGC NET 2023 registration ends today on csirnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online registration process for the December 2022/June 2023 edition of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or joint CSIR-UGC NET today, April 17. This is an extended window to apply for the test. previously, the last date was April 10. CSIR-UGC NET 2023 registration ends today, apply on csirnet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can apply for CSIR-UGC NET 2023 on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

As per the revised schedule, the application window will be closed at 5 pm on April 17 and the fee payment window will close at 11:50 pm.

An window to edit applications will be provided from April 19 to 25.

There is no change to the exam schedule. CSIR UGC NET will be held from June 6 to 8.

CSIR-UGC NET is a computer based test (CBT) held for 180 minutes or three hours. Only multiple-choice questions are asked in the exam.

There are a total of five papers: Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences; Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; and Physical Sciences and are bi-lingual (held both English and Hindi). Candidates need to specify their preferred medium of instructions while submitting applications.

