CTET 2022 exam begins on Dec 28 for 32.45 lakh candidates, get admit card

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination will commence from December 28.

ByHT Education Desk

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination dates. The CTET exam is scheduled to begin from December 28. The Board has released the admit cards for the CTET exams that will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the CBSE website, ctet.nic.in.

This year a total of 32.45 lahks have registered this year for CTET 2022. The CTET exam will be held on December 28 and 29, 2022, in two shifts in 74 cities at 243 centres, with 2,59,013 candidates expected to turn up.

CBSE will release the detailed examination schedule soon.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

CTET 2022: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for CTET Dec22 (Available from 12 A.M 26/12/2022)”

Key in your login credentials

Your CTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out.

