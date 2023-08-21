News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2023 answer key: Know how to check at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2023 answer key: Know how to check at ctet.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 21, 2023 04:23 PM IST

CBSE to release CTET 2023 answer keys on ctet.nic.in; result expected by end of September.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 answer keys on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET July 2023 examination result is tentatively scheduled to be out by the end of September 2023.

A total of 15,01,719 candidates registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5), while 14,02,184 candidates have registered for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8). Around 80% of them turned up for the CTET exam.

CTET 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Key in your login details

Your CTET answer key will be released on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

According to CBSE, CTET 2023 marks sheets and eligibility certificates will be available on DigiLocker. Candidates who took the exam will also receive information about login credentials on their registered mobile phones.

According to CBSE, CTET 2023 marks sheets and eligibility certificates will be available on DigiLocker. Candidates who took the exam will also receive information about login credentials on their registered mobile phones.
