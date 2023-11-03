close_game
CTET 2023 January 2024 registration begins, know how to apply at ctet.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 07:10 PM IST

CBSE commences the CTET 2024 registration process; the last date is November 23.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the CTET 2024 registration process today, November 3. The last date for the submission of the application form is November 23. Candidates can apply online through the official website at ctet.nic.in.

CBSE will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 am for Paper – II and 12:00 pm for Paper– I i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates who report at the examination centre after 9:30 am in PAPER-II and after 2:00 pm in PAPER-I- I shall not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Direct link to apply for CTET January 2024

Examination fee:

The CTET examination fee for General/OBC (NCL) is 1000 for Paper I or Paper II. The exam fee is 1200 for Paper I and Paper II combined.

The CTET examination fee for SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person is 500 for either Paper I or Paper II alone. The exam cost is 600 for Paper I and Paper II combined.

CTET January 2024: How to apply

STEP 1: Visit the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application form

STEP 4: Upload the scanned photograph and signature

STEP 5: Pay the Examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

STEP 6: Print the Confirmation page for record and future reference.

