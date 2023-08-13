CTET 2023 next Sunday, check admit card release date

Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET August 2023) on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The board recently released pre-admit cards informing candidates about exam cities allotted to them through the official website, ctet.nic.in. Next, CTET admit cards will be issued. CTET 2023: Check admit card release date

As per the CBSE notice, CTET 2023 admit cards will be uploaded two days ahead of the test, August 20. This document will be required on the exam date for verification, attendance and other purposes.

The admit card will also contain detailed description of examination centers.

In the notice of pre-admit cards, CBSE informed CTET candidates that due to the exam being conducted online, exam cities have changed and candidates have been allotted centres based on the district of their present address.

“The applicants are also informed that while applying for CTET examination they had selected the examination city as per the online examination, but now the examination is being conducted in offline mode and the examination citie shave changed as per the availability of examination centers. Therefore, based on the district of their present address given by the applicants in their online form, they have been allotted the examination city nearest to the district of their present address,” CBSE said.

Any request for change of exam city will not be entertained, it added.