CTET Admit Card 2023 released for rescheduled exam dates, download link here

Published on Jan 28, 2023 09:01 AM IST

CTET Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the revised admit card through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Admit Card 2023 for rescheduled exam dates. The revised admit card for December examination is available to appearing candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The examination that was scheduled on January 11, 18 and 24, 2023 could not be conducted in few centres due to technical issues have been rescheduled. The admit card for the same have been released and is available on the website for appearing candidates to download.

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download CTET Admit Card 2023

CTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the details on admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are informed to download the revised admit card (if applicable) and appear in the Examination accordingly. Please note that no further chance will be given for appearing in the exam.

Official Notice Here 

