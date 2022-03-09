CTET Results 2021 declared, direct link to check result

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared CTET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the result on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The direct link to check result is given below.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 16 to January 21, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The Board released the answer key on February 1, 2022 and the objection window was activated till February 4, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to check CTET 2021 result &nbsp;</strong>

CTET Result 2021: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.

Earlier the result was scheduled to release on February 15, which was postponed due to some unknown reason.