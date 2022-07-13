CUET PG 2022: Registration date & correction window extended, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date and correction window for CUET PG 2022. The official notice is available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The registration date has been extended till July 18, 2022 and the last date for payment of application fee online is available till July 19, 2022. The correction window will open on July 20 and will close on July 22, 2022. As per the official notice, the corrections in application forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee upto 11.50 pm on July 22, 2022.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022, 18.06.2022 and 02.07.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]”, read the notice.

This is not the first time the last date and correction window has been extended. Earlier, the Agency had extended CUET PG 2022 registration date and correction window. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

