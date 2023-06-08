National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 admit card. The admit card for Common University Entrance Test has been released for examination dates- June 9, 10 and 11, 2023. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 admit card for June 9-11 exam dates out, download link here

As per the official notice, there might be some candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases.

CUET PG 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency has again clarified that the candidates who have already received Admit Card for their CUET (PG) – 2023 examination on 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, and 11 June 2023 in respective subjects, need to appear in the examination as per the subject(s), date, shift, time, and address of the examination Centre as mentioned in the Admit Card.