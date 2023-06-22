Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2023: NTA announces exam dates for candidates not accommodated before

CUET PG 2023: NTA announces exam dates for candidates not accommodated before

CUET PG 2023: The agency has also issued admit cards for such candidates who will take the test on June 23.

Aspirants who were supposed to write CUET PG between June 5 and 17 but could not be accommodated a test centre will appear for the exam between June 22 and 30, 2023, NTA said on Wednesday. The agency has also issued admit cards for such candidates who will take the test on June 23.

CUET PG 2023: NTA announces exam dates for candidates not accommodated before (Representational image)
“The examination for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June their test would now be scheduled on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th June 2023,” it said.

Candidates can download their admit cards from cuet.nta.nicin using application number and date of birth.

“The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.”

If a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card, s/he can reach out to NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or send email to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

