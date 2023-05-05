National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for CUET PG 2023 today, May 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can do it through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 registration ends today, correction window opens on May 6

Today is also the last date to make the payment of application fees. Once the registration is over, NTA will open the correction window. The correction window for making changes in particulars of online application form is from May 6 to May 8, 2023.

Those candidates who have already submitted their Application Form successfully are also eligible to choose more Test Paper Codes / Courses (Programmes) / Universities / Institutions / Autonomous Colleges / Organizations. The candidates who have already selected courses, can edit their earlier chosen Test Paper Codes. However, additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates to note that fee once paid will not be refunded.

The dates for downloading City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and declaration of Result will be displayed on CUET (PG) portal at the appropriate time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.