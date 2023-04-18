National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CUET PG 2023 registration process on April 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can do it through the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 registration ends tomorrow at cuet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The registration process was started on March 20, 2023. The correction window will open on April 20 and will close on April 23, 2023. The exam date will be announced in due course of time. The CUET PG exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

CUET PG 2023: How to register

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the application fees for each category from the official information bulletin. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.