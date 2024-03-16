 CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 20 and 21, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 20 and 21, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 06:23 PM IST

NTA releases CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 20-21 exams

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 20 and 21. Candidates who will appear for CUET PG exam on March 20 and 21 can download the admit card through the official website of NTA CUET at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

Download CUET PG admit card for March 20 and 21 from NTA website

Direct link to download CUET PG admit card given below:

https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated: 07 March 2024 regarding Admit Card for the Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2024 this Public Notice now being released for the candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held on 20th and 21st March 2024”, reads the official notification.

CUET PG 2024 admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the CUET PG Admit Card 2024 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should email NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 if they are having trouble downloading the Admit Card.

