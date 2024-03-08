 CUET PG 2024 admit card out for March 11 exam, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET PG 2024 admit card out for March 11 exam, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 08, 2024 07:59 AM IST

CUET PG 2024 admit card out for March 11 exam. The direct link to download is given here.

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: Admit cards or hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) have been released for March 11 exam. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download it from the official website of the National Testing Agency: nta.ac.in. CUET PG admit card 2024 live updates.

To download CUET PG admit cards, candidates have to use their application numbers and dates of birth as login credentials.

Direct link to download CUET PG admit card 2024 

These are the steps they need to follow:

How to download CUET PG admit card 2024

Go to the NTA website, pgcuet.nta.ac.in.

Open the CUET PG admit card download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check and download the CUET PG admit card.

Exam city slips of the CUET PG 2024 were released earlier this month.

The admit cards contain detailled information about exam centres, paper timing, reporting time, roll number and other information related to the examination.

Candidates can also check the subject-wise detailed schedule of the exam on the CUET PG website.

Candidates are advised to check and verify that personal information, subject combination, paper date and time, etc. have been printed correctly.

Any error must be reported to the NTA on the helpline for CUET PG: 011 4075 9000 or via email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in

The exam will be held from March 11 to 28 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode for 157 subjects. A total of 4,62,589 unique candidates have registered for the test.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
